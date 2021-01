The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort continues to grow.

An additional 25 cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total now to 136.

There are currently 27 cases active and on isolation and 109 individuals have recovered.

Interior Health says everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

That said, the risk remains low for families and individuals visiting the mountain.