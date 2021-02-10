Big White cluster leveling off

The number of cases of COVID-19 at Big White ski resort are starting to level off.

Interior Health says there are currently 20 active cases.

Chief Medical Health Officer, Doctor Albert de Villiers says they are monitoring the situation closely:

"As soon as we have a case in a place where there are a few people living in the same household or same room, we have been working with them to provide hotel rooms, to get them out of there, to get the contacts out of there as soon as possible".

Since it was identified on December 15th, the community cluster at Big White has grown to 235 cases.