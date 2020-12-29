Big White COVID-19 community cluster update

Press release:

KELOWNA – Interior Health has identified an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to the Big White Mountain community cluster. The total number of cases identified to date is 111.

Of the 111 known COVID-19 cases link to this cluster, 77 reside on Big White Mountain. There are currently 17 cases active and on isolation and 94 individuals have recovered.

We continue to see a small increase in cases, but these are connected to other cases so are not unexpected. It’s important for people to continue following the safety measures and doing their part to limit further exposures.

Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.

The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance. In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.

Interior Health is continuing outreach COVID-19 testing throughout the Big White community and environmental public health inspections.

Due to the statutory holiday, the next update on this outbreak will be Tuesday, Jan. 5.