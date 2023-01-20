Big White in the dark

Big White Ski Resort lost power early this morning due to a tree falling on local power lines.

Big White V.P. Michael J. Ballingall told AM1150 that they "only have one restaurant open currently"

Ballingall did have a bit of good news saying they could run some lifts with generators. "The Gem lake running, Snow Ghost is operating,The Ridge, the Bullet, the Powder Chair is running and the T-bar will operate and the Gondola is up and running too"

Unfortunately, there will be no night skiing, skating or tubing this evening. Without power Big White is unable to accept debit or credit payments so cash is the only option.

Ballingall reminds the public that there is no bbqing indoors allowed and to make sure your suite is well ventilated if you're using a gas stove. He also insists "If you're not prepared for dark or cold conditions, do not come up the mountain"

Fortis BC gave an estimate of 10pm for the power to return.