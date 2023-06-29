Big White opens for summer season

The summer season at Big White Ski Resort is officially underway. Downhill mountain bikers and hikers eagerly gathered at the base of the Bullet Chair early Thursday morning, excited for the grand opening of the resort's summer trails at 10 am.

The summer season launch at Big White Ski Resort coincides with the resort's commitment to boosting the local economy through downhill biking. The improved biking facilities and pristine trails aim to attract enthusiasts and contribute to the growth of summer tourism in the region.

Big White Ski Resort has made significant investments in recent months, enhancing the visitor experience in the Village. Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort, expressed his enthusiasm for the summer season and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the resort's teams in ensuring an exceptional experience.

"We are proud to launch this year's summer season, and our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a top-notch experience. Today, we finally unveil the changes and enhancements that will delight our local guests," said Ballingall.

Among the notable upgrades is the installation of 55,000 paving stones throughout the Village Centre, reducing water consumption previously required for grass watering during the summer by 400,000 litres. Visitors will also enjoy the new patio at The Woods and Globe restaurants, while the heart of the Village Centre now features a new pump track, offering riders of all ages a space to develop and showcase their skills.

Following necessary cleanup efforts after recent hail and weather events, most biking and hiking trails are now open, providing exceptional conditions. Downhill bikers can anticipate moist and tacky dirt along the biking trails. The bike trails will be accessible for the first long summer weekend, except for Ace of Spades, which will reopen around noon on Friday, and Catapult Ranch, closed for B.C. Cup setup. Hikers seeking respite from the summer heat in the Okanagan can enjoy the trails, as alpine temperatures are typically 10 degrees cooler than in the valley.

The first weekend of the summer season kicks off with B.C. Cup mountain biking from June 30 to July 2. Due to maintenance, Lara's Gondola will not be operational from the Happy Valley Parking area to the Village Centre during this time. Instead, shuttles will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. As of today, the resort will be open from Thursdays to Sundays and holiday Mondays until September 4, and hours of operation are available online.