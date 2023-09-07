Big White raises more then 3 thousand dollars for Station 42 at Wilson's Landing

Big White Ski Resort is proud to announce the success of its recent fundraiser, successfully raising $3,159 in donations for the passholder promotion during the September long weekend. In a gesture of gratitude and appreciation towards the local heroes who tirelessly battled the devastating wildfires, the resort invited its 23/24 Season Passholders to enjoy complimentary bike or scenic chairlift tickets in exchange for donations to support local firefighters.

"This special initiative was our way of giving back to the community and express our profound gratitude to the courageous firefighters and support teams working relentlessly to protect our communities during this challenging wildfire season," said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort.

During August's wildfires, the resort's Big White Fire Department joined forces with firefighters from various fire departments across British Columbia to combat the devastating fires in West Kelowna and Adams Lake. Station 42 at Wilson's Landing served as a critical staging area for many of the firefighting efforts in the West Kelowna community.

Out of respect for those firefighters and their families, the Big White Fire Department requested that the funds raised over the weekend be donated to the firefighters at Station 42, Wilson’s Landing Fire Department. Station 42 provides medical and fire suppression services for communities between Traders Cove and Shelter Cove along Westside Road, an area devastated by recent wildfires.

"It was humbling, to say the least, to see those firefighters continue to work and give everything they could to continue to serve their community when 13 of them had already lost their own homes," said Josh Foster, Big White Fire Chief.

This contribution aims to support those who have displayed extraordinary courage and resilience during this challenging time.

Big White Ski Resort would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our Season Passholders, guests, and the entire Big White community for their generous contributions to this meaningful cause.