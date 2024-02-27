Big White reporting record visitors over Family Day long weekend

Big White Ski Resort announced a historic milestone, having broken its all-time record for visitor attendance during the ten days encompassing BC Family Day and USA Presidents' Week. This period marks the highest number of tourism visits in the resort's 60th-year history, driven by an impressive 182 cm snow base, highlighting the unparalleled allure of winter sports and activities at Big White.

"The phenomenal snow conditions this season have truly set the stage for an unprecedented influx of visitors," explains Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall. "It's clear that snow makes all the difference in the world, and with the highest snow base in BC, we've seen a significant influx of visitors from the lower mainland and Washington State."

The resort witnessed growth across various sectors. Skier visits rose by an impressive amount compared to last year, while ski school, retail, rentals, and food and beverage services enjoyed single-digit increases. Notably, total chairlift rides surged to 524,000, marking a 16% increase over the previous year. Location Mountain Management Services Ltd also reported full bookings throughout this peak period, with Heighten Mountain Management experiencing a 3.5% overall increase in bookings. The Big White Water Company reported unprecedented water and sewer flows on Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, underscoring the substantial number of guests choosing on-mountain accommodation.

Ballingall says the resort's consistently reliable conditions and impressive snow base have clearly resonated with both new and returning guests looking to enjoy a winter holiday this season. "It's nice to live up to the reputation as the place to go for lots of snow."

