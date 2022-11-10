Big Win for the Kelowna Rockets

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR/KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 8-6 in a goal-filled contest on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

"I said to the guys, I'm happy we won the game," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame media availability.

"I'll never take that away from them, as always a win is a win. You know at what cost, tonight Prince George is a very hungry team, they weren't going to roll over, they're a team that's playing with a lot of confidence. I think they surprised us, that we got up one or two goals and they didn't stop coming, they didn't stop pressuring us. Just turn over, turn over, turn over at some ill-advised times, just some lapses that made things a lot more interesting than they should've been."

Adam Kydd and Andrew Cristall both posted five-point nights, with Kydd recording his first career hat trick. Goaltender Talyn Boyko made 22 saves on 28 shots.

"It took me a few years (to score a hat trick)," said Kydd in his postgame media availability. "It's a great feeling, I've had a lot of two-goal games not being able to get the third one. It's a great feeling to get one in my career."

If you threw a hat on the ice, it is available for pick up at the Rockets office.

GAME SUMMARY

Colton Dach (2) put the Rockets ahead with his first goal on home ice this season, standing at the left faceoff circle the puck found its way onto Dach's stick after Adam Kydd's shot was fired wide of the net. Gabriel Szturc (7) pushed Kelowna out to a two-goal lead with a power play one-timer from the right faceoff circle. Chase Wheatcroft (11) cut the Rockets lead in half with a power play marker before the end of the opening period.

Kydd (6) recorded the team's first short-handed tally of the season, taking off on a breakaway he went five-hole on Cougars netminder Tyler Brennan. Koehn Ziemmer (14) inched Prince George back within one. Wheatcroft (12) then returned the favour recording the Cougars own shorthanded goal, but Kydd (7) promptly responded on the man advantage to put the Rockets ahead again.

Caden Price's (2) pass attempt down low found its way past Brennan. Cole Dubinsky (3) and Ziemmer (15) scored back-to-back goals 1:26 apart to tie the game just before the midway point of the third period. Adam Kydd (8) completed the hat trick while on the power play, redirecting Cristall's shot into the net. Noah Boyko (3) beat Rockets starter Talyn Boyko to tie the game just over a minute later. Just under two minutes later Rilen Kovacevic (5) pushed back with the game-winner. Cristall made a drop pass to Colton Dach (3) for the empty net goal.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Both teams recorded 28 shots on goal

The Rockets were 2/4 on the power play while the Cougars were 1/7

The Rockets record moves to 6-7-1-0

Kydd was the first star, Cristall was the second and Wheatcroft was the third

Andrew Cristall matched his career high with five points in a game, hitting 101 career WHL points

Adam Kydd recorded seven two-goal games before recording his first hat trick tonight

The Rockets now lead the nine-game season series with Prince George 2-1-0-0, the two won't meet again until January 10th at Prospera Place

UP NEXT

Kelowna will be back in action on Saturday when they head to Kamloops to face the Blazers at the Sandman Centre at 7:00 pm.

The next Rockets home game is Friday, November 18th when the Spokane Chiefs visit Prospera Place for the first time this season.