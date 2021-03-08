Bike rentals at Knox Mountain this summer

Standard, low barrier bikes and adaptive equipment will be available for rent at the base of Knox Mountain this summer.

City council approved the program on Monday.

Councillor Luke Stack supported the program.

“I am very pleased to see some bike rentals back down along the waterfront. It's something I think we've been missing for the last couple of years.”

He spoke about his daughter's experience working for the Community Recreation Initiatives Society.

“My daughter was one of the people helping deliver outdoor adventures for many people and she loved the experience and it was a very good organization doing wonderful work in our community. Just really pleased to hear they're still going and that they have fresh innovative ideas on how to move forward.”

The one-season program will run from May 1st to October 15th.

