Bike rentals this summer?

Kelowna city council will look at a proposal on Monday to launch a bike rental concession at the base of Knox Mountain this summer.

Elevation Outdoor Experiential Programs Association and Community Recreation Initiatives Society, collectively called “Adaptive Equipment,” created the program to provide standard, low barrier bike and adaptive equipment rentals.

Their primary goal is to reduce stigma around recreation for people with diverse abilities.

The secondary goal is to create work experience opportunities for young adults and youth within their program

If approved, the program would run from May 1st to October 15th.

The revenue earned at the proposed concession will support both agencies involved and create opportunities for their clients.