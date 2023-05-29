Billy Talent Coming to Penticton this October

Penticton, BC | Juno Award-Winning Billy Talent is heading to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) Penticton on Friday, October 13 with special guests Gob.

ABOUT BILLY TALENT:

Canadian punk quartet Billy Talent spent the latter part of the 1990s building a hard-won grassroots following before breaking out into mainstream success in 2003 when their Juno Award-winning debut Billy Talent went quadruple-platinum, sending them on an upward trajectory for much of the decade. As they began to incorporate new elements into their music, their fans followed, helping to lift each of their subsequent studio albums -- including the multi-platinum Billy Talent II and III -- to the top of the Canadian Albums chart. By the time of 2016's Afraid of Heights, Billy Talent had become a highly decorated rock act with an international fan base and years of hard touring to their credit. After a six-year gap, they returned with their sixth set, 2022's Crisis of Faith, which landed 3 consecutive #1 songs at Canadian Rock Radio, leading to two Juno Nominations.

ABOUT GOB:

You wouldn’t be too hard pressed to come up with a lengthy list of bands to have popped up over the last two decades that borrow from seminal Canadian pop-punk outfit Gob. Coming up with a list of bands that Gob borrows from, on the other hand, is a much tougher task – especially after getting a taste of their latest full-length release, Apt 13.

Over the course of their career, which dates back to 1993 and includes a catalog of seven LPs, the members of Gob – vocalist/guitarist Tom Thacker, vocalist guitarist Theo Goutzinakis, drummer Gabe Mantle, and bassist Steven Fairweather – have established themselves as Canadian pop punk pioneers. They’ve amassed JUNO nominations, made massively popular music videos for singles like “I Hear You Calling” and “Give Up The Grudge,” and kept legions of loyal fans packed into pits in front of the stage at countless venues – from dive bars to major festival stages the world over.