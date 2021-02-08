iHeartRadio

Black History Month: Checking in with BLM Protest Organizers

CKTB - NEWS - Black Lives Matter

February is Black History Month. 

AM 1150 News checked in with the organizers of Kelowna's Black Lives Matter protest in June, Kermisha Pereira and Paige Harrison.

Together they work as reasearch assistants for non-profit group CARES - Canadian Anti-Racism Education Research in Society - and they don't plan to stop their advocacy work anytime soon. 

"It's going to be a bumpy road," Pereira stated. "I know a lot of people aren't going to like it. Even at our rally in June that was a big issue, but we did that and we will continue to be a voice for people who need it."

They are currently working on an educational tool kit for parents and schools to address and combat racism. 

"Our intentions are only to change, not to divide," said Harrison. 

Pereira and Harrison stress the importance of education in the fight to end racism. 

