Blood donor events in Armstrong cancelled due to wildfires

Due to the wildfire situation in Kelowna and the Southern Interior, Canadian Blood Services is cancelling donation events planned this week in Armstrong, with more possible cancellations in the coming weeks.

Close to 140 units of blood will be lost as a result of the Armstrong decision. To make up for this loss, and to ensure patients continue to have the blood and blood products they need, donors in other areas of the province who can safely get to a donor centre are encouraged to book a donation appointment at blood.ca, on the GiveBlood app or by calling 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

Operational impacts differ at the Kelowna plasma donor centre and it will remain open on Monday but with reduced hours. The status of other donation events is being determined as the situation evolves. Donors will be notified if there are impacts to their donation appointment.

Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the devastating fires. Thank you to the first responders working to keep our communities safe and thank you to our generous donors throughout the province for supporting Canada’s Lifeline.