Boat on Okanagan Lake capsizes: eleven rescued

The West Kelowna RCMP Marine Patrol and the Kelowna Fire Boat was advised on Saturday (July 23) a rented pontoon boat had overturned mid-lake, approximately 400 meters north of the WRC Bennett Bridge just after 2:00 P.M.. Eleven men, none of whom were wearing life jackets, were rescued by a good Samaritan boater prior to the arrival of the RCMP and Kelowna Fire. All boaters were accounted for and the only injury incurred was a scraped shin.

“The Okanagan is busy this time of the year with many enjoying the lake but this could have easily turned into a tragedy if it was not for the actions of the people who arrived to assist” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna Media Relations Officer.

The West Kelowna RCMP are continuing the investigation into the reason why this boat overturned but it appears that passengers were on the upper deck causing the boat to be top heavy.