Boat thieves caught red handed by Kelowna RCMP, weapon and drugs seized

On November 6, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a stolen boat from a residence in the Upper Mission area of Kelowna that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. CCTV of the theft showed a white coloured Ford pickup truck departing the residence hauling the large fiberglass boat on trailer.

Just after noon on November 6, 2023, a patrolling frontline officer observed the suspect vehicle still pulling the stolen vessel in the Lower Mission area and conducted a traffic stop with it in the 3100 block of Casorso Road. While the driver and one passenger remained on scene and were safely taken into custody, a second passenger fled on foot and was arrested shortly after in a nearby commercial parking lot.

As a result of the arrests, police also seized drugs and a firearm. The driver and the passenger who were arrested on scene have since been released on Undertakings to appear in court at a later date. The passenger who fled remains in custody for outstanding warrants. Once completed, the investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service with recommended charges against all parties.

“CCTV footage from a private residence significantly supported this investigation and assisted our frontline officers in recovering the stolen vessel within hours” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “This video evidence, a watchful eye and several RCMP teams working well together were instrumental in this recovery.”