Boaters again reminded to stay away from evacuation areas along Okanagan Lake: RCMP
The Kelowna RCMP remind boaters that access to the lake is no longer restricted, however there is still one area that is off limits.
The only evacuated ordered area that boaters are still restricted is accessing the closed sections of the land along Westside Road.
There have been several reports of boaters trying to access that area from the water. The RCMP will continue to patrol and turn boaters around if they are found in that area.
