Press release:

The forecast calls for increased temperatures and winds over the next couple of days. This change in weather can cause variability in fire activity and means residents on Evacuation Alert should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice. For information on how to prepare for evacuation visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared.

Currently the White Rock Lake wildfire is estimated to be 56,500 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control.

With the increase in sunny weather, crews are also reporting an increase in boating activity where helicopters are bucketing water from Okanagan Lake to fight the fire. Boaters are reminded to steer clear of air support.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan for the White Rock Lake wildfire are expected to remain in effect overnight. Should conditions change any adjustments will be available at cordemergency.ca. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire.

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.