Boaters asked to slow down

With most area lakes above full pool, boaters are being asked to slow down and keep away from shore so damage doesn't occur to lakeshore properties.

This is especially crucial on Kalamalka, Wood and Okanagan Lakes.

"With the warmer temperatures and 'cabin-fever' some residents may be experiencing as a result of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, we are seeing more people out enjoying lake activities," said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator.

Boaters should also look out for floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.

A reminder, physical distancing also applies on boats and at boat launches.