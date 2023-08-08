Boats prohibited from entering Evacuation Order areas

Evacuation Orders are still in place for a wide area affected by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

That means no one except emergency personnel should be accessing those areas.

This is critical to ensure the safety of the public and first responders. No access also helps ensure the security of the properties which have been evacuated. No one wants to return home and find they have been the victim of theft.

The security of evacuees’ homes is a top priority for the Shuswap Emergency Program.

The CSRD has contracted security to patrol the area. Yesterday, security staff were taunted by boaters. RCMP has been informed and will be investigating. Security is in place for the protection of the properties. These personnel deserve to be treated with respect.

The RCMP and Conservation Officers are conducting patrols and will prevent boats from entering areas under Evacuation Order.

Should there be continued issues with boaters attempting to access the area, additional security resources will be deployed.