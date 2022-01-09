iHeartRadio

Bob Saget dead

Stand-up comedian Bob Saget has died.

He was 65.

Saget played the role as Danny Tanner on the 1990’s sitcom 'Full House'.

He died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Saget was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room.

There were no signs of foul play or drug use.

