Bob Saget dead
Stand-up comedian Bob Saget has died.
He was 65.
Saget played the role as Danny Tanner on the 1990’s sitcom 'Full House'.
He died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.
Saget was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room.
There were no signs of foul play or drug use.
