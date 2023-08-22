Body discovered in fire near intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Ave

On Saturday, August 19th, 2023 around 12:30 a.m., police were called to assist Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel who were responding to a brush fire near the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Ave in Vernon.

Fire crews successfully contained and extinguish the fire which is believed to have originated at the site of an encampment on the west side of the roadway. First responders located what was confirmed to be a deceased person in the burned area and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death was conducted. No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is now conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death.

The victim’s details are not being released pending confirmation of identity and the notification of next-of-kin.