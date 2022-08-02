Body discovered on Okanagan Lake near Shelter Bay Marina

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is investigating after a body was found in West Kelowna.

On July 29, 2022 at 1:16 in the afternoon, West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a body in the water at the West end of the William Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina.

Officers attended and confirmed a male was deceased in the shallow water.

The SED MCU has taken over the investigation and together with Kelowna Regional Detachment and the BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality in this case.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased. The male can be described as:

• Asian ethnicity

• 20-40-years old

• Average height

• Slim build

• The male was wearing a black collared shirt and black pants.

Police are requesting anyone who might have been in the area that noted a male matching this description on July 29 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.