Body Discovered on OKIB Land

On May 29, 2022 at about 6:30 p.m. the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP were contacted after a man’s body was found on 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land. Witnesses discovered the body after an altercation with an unknown individual who was driving recklessly.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen and police later located the vehicle at a Vernon business on May 30, 2022. During the recovery of the vehicle, a man associated to it was arrested. The investigation is ongoing to determine his involvement in this incident. The man currently remains in custody.

The SED MCU has been called to take conduct of the investigation. These investigators, along with the Forensic Identification Team will be in the 6 Mile Creek Road area speaking to witnesses, and canvassing for video. No Okanagan Indian Band members are currently believed to be involved in this incident.

“Although this investigation is still in its early stages, officers advise that there are no known threats to public safety.” said Inspector Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “Investigators are asking residents from the 6 Mile Creek Road to examine their property for anything missing or out of place.”

If you have any information to give investigators, dash cam in the area or have video surveillance from May 29, 2022, please call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the death. At this time, the victim’s identity has not been confirmed and as such will not be released pending autopsy.