Body Found at Strathcona Park

Missing male located deceased in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna.

At 7:40 am Kelowna RCMP received a report that a man in his 70’s was missing from his home and was believed to be out for a walk.

After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP General Duty members, the RCMP Police Dog Service, RCMP Air Services and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Park.

RCMP have notified the deceased man family and Victim Services are engaged in supporting the family during this time.

“Foul play is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service along with the Kelowna RCMP General Duty are leading the investigation,” states Cst. Mike DELLA-PAOLERA of the Kelowna RCMP. “The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”