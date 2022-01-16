Body found in dog park
Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the Glenmore area on Sunday morning.
Just before 8:45 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to a park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road. When officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased woman whose death is believed to be suspicious.
Investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time while they collect evidence.
Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.
-
Canadians retreat on meatMeat consumption down.
-
Underwater volcano erupts in Pacific OceanTsunami advisory issued for Vancouver Island’s west coast.
-
BC Winter games cancelledVernon hopes to host games in 2023.
-
Suspicious Coldstream house fireHome destroyed in blaze.
-
Serious crashHighway 97 closed in both directions.
-
Stealing mailIt's a problem, specifically, in the North Okanagan.
-
Drive-thru drug bust45 year-old man arrested for selling drugs out of hotel along Highway 33.
-
BC hits peak of COVID cases due to OmicronPeak of cases, according to Doctor Henry, was this past weekend.
-
Over 94 percent of City of Vernon employees vaccinatedDeadline to be fully vaccinated is today.