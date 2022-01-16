iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Body found in park

cc445781316d623c6dd048b9d2d0c207_400x400

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the Glenmore area on Sunday morning.

Just before 8:45 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to a park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road. When officers arrived, they located the body of a deceased woman whose death is believed to be suspicious.

Investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time while they collect evidence.

Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.

