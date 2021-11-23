UPDATED BC Coroners Service investigating sudden death of man found in park

UPDATE: The investigation into the sudden death of a man who’s body was located this morning, has been turned over BC Coroners Service.

The deceased has been identified as a 52-year-old man from Kelowna.

At this time, the man’s death is not considered suspicious. The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating an incident where the body of a man was discovered in a park near Sutherland Avenue.

At approximately 8:17 a.m. this morning, Kelowna RCMP responded to a park in 1500 block of Sutherland Avenue and Birch Avenue. Investigators arrived on scene and located the body of a deceased man.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit along with the BC Coroners Service are on scene assisting with the investigation.