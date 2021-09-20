Woman's body found in Rutland

Kelowna RCMP investigating the death of a woman in Rutland.

Just after 7: a.m. Sunday (Sep 19), police were called to the intersection of Highway 33 W and Nickel Road. When officers arrived they located the body of a deceased woman whose death is believed to be suspicious.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy with of the Kelowna RCMP states,

“Investigators from the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. Officers collected physical evidence and were canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.”

Further information, including the identity of the deceased, is not being released at this time.

If you have information which relates to this person’s death, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.