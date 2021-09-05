Body found in school field

The Penticton RCMP are investigating a death.

A young man’s body was found on a Penticton school field early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area on Eckert Avenue at around 6 am.

Officials say the man suffered critical injuries.

He was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators will be at the scene today gathering evidence into what happened.

“Our priority now is to identify this young man and speak with his family,” states Superintendent Brian Hunter, Officer in Charge of the Penticton RCMP. “We are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying this young man to contact us.”



“As well, we are asking those with information not to share such on social media, but rather in person to a police officer, so that we may gather untainted, first hand information which may assist in advancing this investigation.”