Body of 26-year-old Kelowna resident discovered in Heritage park: BC Coroners Service investigating

At approximately 7:30 A.M Thursday, August 11, Kelowna RCMP Frontline Officer were informed of a deceased male in Heritage Park near Ethel Street at Lawrence Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers verified the male was deceased, a 26-year-old Kelowna resident.

The BC Coroners Service attended and have taken over the investigation as a Coroners Act investigation. The man’s identification was confirmed and officers have notified the deceased man’s family.

Our Kelowna RCMP Victim Services are engaged and supporting the family during this difficult time.

“The Kelowna RCMP express our condolences to those who are closest to this young man. It’s a tragedy to lose a young person in our community. We continue to advocate for the need for increased health and support services in our community”, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Officer.

If anyone was in the area prior to 7:30 A.M and may have information to assist, please contact the BC Coroners Service. There is no further police investigation or concerns for the safety of others.