Body of 33-year-old Alberta Man Recovered from Okanagan Lake

Press release from West Kelowna RCMP on August 5, 2020:

The body of a 33-year-old Alberta man was recovered from Okanagan Lake this afternoon after an extensive search by the West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.

On August 1st, 2020 at approximately 2:40 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced while cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

"The depth of the water as well as the topography of the lake made the recovery of the deceased very challenging," says Sgt Joel Glen of the West Kelowna RCMP. "We would like to extend our thanks for the hard work of COSAR, Peachland Fire and Rescue, as well our team. Our heartfelt condolences go out the family and loved ones of the deceased."

Criminality is not suspected in this matter.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.