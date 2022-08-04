Body of man drowned in Osoyoos lake found
The body of a man has been recovered from Osoyoos Lake.
41-year-old Tom Dennehy from Oliver went missing while trying to rescue his dog back on July 25th.
At the time, Dennehy was boating with a friend when his dog got in trouble. Dennehy jumped in and never resurfaced.
Despite considerable rescue efforts, Dennehy was not located until August 3rd.
RCMP and the water recovery team using side scan sonar, located and recovered Dennehy's body in 24 metres of water about 120 metres from where he was last seen .
Dennehy was well known in his community and many have posted heartfelt messages on his loss.
-
We Have Tree Vandals in KelownaParks staff are looking for the public’s assistance after several acts of vandalism against trees on public property.
-
Expect Wildfire Activity to Continue in BC Through AugustBC residents urged to remain alert.
-
Boil water advisory issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley System in West KelownaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley System due to the presence of total coliform.
-
RDOS invites you to check out the Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment PlantThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting an open house event at the Okanagan Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) (300 Rail Road, Okanagan Falls) on Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..
-
Work on BX Creek Sediment Pond Project set to begin next weekFlood mitigation work in the Greater Vernon area will be taking a major step forward this summer, as construction begins on the long-awaited BX Sediment Pond.
-
Kombucha company opens new Kelowna taproom with environmental impact in mindKelowna’s first, sustainable kombucha bar is now open for business in the Brewery District, offering flights, growler fills, tastings, glasses of kombucha and water kefir, and tours on request.
-
Evening closure for Boucherie boulevard maintenance begins in West KelownaStarting Today ( Aug. 4) parks crews will complete seasonal boulevard maintenance on Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Roads.
-
CFSEU-BC issue warning for prolific individuals involved in gang conflicts and violenceThe Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), in partnership with its policing partners, is issuing a public warning due to the significant threat to the public posed by 11 individuals involved in ongoing gang conflicts and their connection to high levels of violence.
-
Regional employers to receive bonus from Okanagan College for hiring apprentices out of schoolHiring and training first year apprentices in the skilled trades is now easier and more affordable for regional employers.