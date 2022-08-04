Body of man drowned in Osoyoos lake found

The body of a man has been recovered from Osoyoos Lake.

41-year-old Tom Dennehy from Oliver went missing while trying to rescue his dog back on July 25th.

At the time, Dennehy was boating with a friend when his dog got in trouble. Dennehy jumped in and never resurfaced.

Despite considerable rescue efforts, Dennehy was not located until August 3rd.

RCMP and the water recovery team using side scan sonar, located and recovered Dennehy's body in 24 metres of water about 120 metres from where he was last seen .

Dennehy was well known in his community and many have posted heartfelt messages on his loss.