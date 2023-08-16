Body of Missing Kayaker located

A dedicated group of volunteers were pivotal in locating the body of the kayaker reported missing on July 24th, 2023. The body of Eli Buraca was located in deep water at the north end of Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream and has been recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team on August 16, 2023.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased said Corporal Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We would like to thank the efforts of all those who assisted with the search; especially the Rolston family who travelled to the Okanagan.

The search for the missing captain of the fishing vessel continues on Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park with the assistance of the Rolstons. Please be mindful of their efforts when boating in the area and ensure you give them a wide berth.