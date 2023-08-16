Body of Missing Kayaker located
A dedicated group of volunteers were pivotal in locating the body of the kayaker reported missing on July 24th, 2023. The body of Eli Buraca was located in deep water at the north end of Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream and has been recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team on August 16, 2023.
Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased said Corporal Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
We would like to thank the efforts of all those who assisted with the search; especially the Rolston family who travelled to the Okanagan.
The search for the missing captain of the fishing vessel continues on Okanagan Lake near Ellison Provincial Park with the assistance of the Rolstons. Please be mindful of their efforts when boating in the area and ensure you give them a wide berth.
EOC Update: Vernon ESS Reception Centre FAQsThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to receive residents who are being evacuated from their homes, due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan.
Interior Health responds to further impacts from Lower East Adams Lake WildfireInterior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to a seniors care facility in Chase.
Emergency order in BC frees up accommodation for evacuees, emergency personnelTo help ensure accommodation is available for critical-response personnel and the tens of thousands of people evacuated due to wildfires, the Province is restricting travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in several communities in the Okanagan.
Interior Health responds to further impacts from McDougall Creek and Clifton /McKinley wildfiresInterior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to seniors care facilities in the Kelowna/West Kelowna area.
Do Not Consume Water Order: Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems, stage 4 restrictionsThe City of West Kelowna is issuing a precautionary Do Not Consume Water Order, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area except for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System that will remain on a Boil Water Notice.
31st annual ROOTSandBLUES festival cancelledAfter one night of world-class music, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has called an end to the 31st annual ROOTSandBLUES festival.
IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDERWESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.
All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further noticeThe City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park closeDue to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.