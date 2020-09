Press release from Kelowna RCMP on August 28, 2020 at 1:23PM:

The body of a man missing since August 25th, 2020 was found on August 28th.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.