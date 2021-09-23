Body of missing man found.
The body of a man missing from Lake Country since September 17, 2021 as been found.
The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time.
The BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.
No further information will be provided at this time.
Further media enquiries are to be directed to the BC Coroners Service.
-
Mental health struggles for those in tourismWorld Tourism Day is next week!
-
Brolund says get out the BBQCooler weather means we are back in BBQ business.
-
Seven day average up832 new COVID cases.
-
Okanagan rivers and streams need our respectWorld River Day is Sunday.
-
Get into a routineHelping reduce property crime around your home.
-
-
-
-
Skateboard park opensA public opening of the park planned for 2022.