435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Body of missing man found


96044_Info_Graphic_Information_Update

The body of a man presumed to have drowned on July 24th in Okanagan Lake has been recovered.

The search for the man was initiated late at night on July 24th when he didn’t surface after the fishing boat he was captaining capsized during a storm on Okanagan Lake. After several weeks of searching, on Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located a body on the lake bottom. Around 4:30 p.m., divers recovered the body which has been confirmed to be the missing man.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. 

