Body of missing Manitoba man found in Okanagan Lake

On August 30, 2022 at just after 2:00 p.m. the RCMP Dive Team located the missing man, approximately 38 metres offshore in Okanagan Lake.

The BC Coroner Service has conduct of this file and there is no criminal investigation.

The man’s family have been notified and are receiving supports through the RCMP Victim Service.

“Unfortunately the Central Okanagan has had several drowning deaths this summer which shock and sadden all of us. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP, “Two-thirds of drowning victims know how to swim. Accidents can happen anytime, and they can happen to you. Be prepared, be aware, and keep your PFD on at all times whenever you are on the water”.

The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, BC RCMP Dive Unit and the West Kelowna RCMP General Duty Members who worked so hard thought out this situation and hopefully helped bring a bit of closure to the victim’s family.

For more information on water safety, visit the Boating BC Association web site at:

www.boatingbc.ca

https://www.boatingbc.ca/cpages/safe-boating

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UunR-W0nQXk