Body pulled from Okanagan Lake

The body of a motorist who's vehicle was involved in a two vehicle accident and then careened into Okanagan Lake has been located.

The crash between two SUV's happened June 24th on Westside Road, but the 47 year-old West Kelowna victim and her vehicle were not located until last Wednesday.

We would like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and West Kelowna Fire Rescue for their assistance over the past week conducting the search,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the woman’s friends and family during this difficult time.”

Due to the privacy of the deceased, no name will be released.