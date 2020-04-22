Boil Water Advisory for Peachland

The turbidity in the District of Peachland’s source waters have increased over the 5 NTU threshold. As mandated by Interior Health, the District is instituting a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately.

As a result, a BOIL WATER NOTICE has been issued for users of the water system until further notice, as required by Interior Health.

Interior Health advise that until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to:

boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or

add two (2) drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or

Use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water).

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The District will inform users once the BOIL WATER NOTICE has been removed.

The District apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate your patience during this time.