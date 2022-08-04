Boil water advisory issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley System in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley System due to the presence of total coliform.

An isolated Boil Water Notice had been in effect since Friday (July 29) in a section of the Shannon Lake area; however, the Boil Water Notice has now been expanded to include the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley System which, until Wednesday (August 3), was able to remain on a Water Quality Advisory.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected area.

Chlorine disinfection is highly effective against coliform and, the City of West Kelowna continues to treat the system’s water with chlorine.

However, turbidity in the system also remains high, and the Boil Water Notice is required as a precaution because there is the potential for bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms to attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water, shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Boil Water Notice area, everyone must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice.