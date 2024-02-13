Boil water Advisory issued for Town of Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos believes a power outage on February 10, 2024, led to the 340-booster station and other related hardware malfunctioning. This suspected incident led to the incapacitation of the backup battery power unit, resulting in the station shutting down and the main monitoring computer going offline. Consequently, the early warning system failed to register the issue. The Town’s Operators discovered this on Sunday and immediately initiated troubleshooting to restore functionality and repair any damage.



Due to the power outage, the Town believes the pressure in the 402-reservoir zone may have dropped below the minimum requirement of 20 psi. This situation could potentially lead to backflow and introduce bacteria into the water supply. Therefore, a boil water advisory was issued for the affected area as a precautionary measure and in line with standard practices.



The drop in reservoir levels stirred up settled particles, leading to a Town-wide Water Quality Advisory. Operators are actively flushing out the system and conducting necessary water quality tests. Once the Town receives negative results from the laboratory, we will be able to re-evaluate the water quality advisories.



We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time; the safety and quality of your water supply remain our top priority. If you have any concerns or questions, please don't hesitate to contact the Operational Services Department at 250.495.6213 or pubworks@osoyoos.ca.



This failure has resulted in the Town having to issue a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for the following areas:



Town of Osoyoos

115 th Street

Meadowlark Drive

Wren Place and Drive

Raven Court

Finch Crescent

Swan Crescent

Sandpiper Place

Killdeer Place

Curlew Court

South Rural Area

107 th Street

42 nd Avenue

26 th Avenue

12 th Avenue

6th Avenue

North Rural Area

Hwy 97 north of Hwy 3

100 th Avenue

116 th Avenue

115 th Avenue

89th Street