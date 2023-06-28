Boil Water Advisory to remain until testing completed

Earlier today, the City issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 240 properties in the Wiltse / Evergreen neighbourhoods following an outage to the area’s water service. A failed valve caused the Gordon Reservoir to empty into Ellis Creek, disrupting water service for affected properties. Water service has returned to the area but the Boil Water Advisory notice remains in place.

“Residents who received the Boil Water Advisory notice should prepare for it to remain in place for several days as we return the service to normal and conduct required testing to confirm the water is safe for drinking,” said the City’s General Manager of Infrastructure Kristen Dixon. “An update will be provided through the City’s website and local media when the water is safe to drink again.”

The City hand delivered Boil Water Advisory notices this morning to all properties affected by the outage and placed signage on high traffic routes. A copy of the notice, and a map and list of the properties affected are available on the City’s website at penticton.ca/our-community/health-safety/emergency-updates.