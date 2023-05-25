Boil Water Notice downgraded for Killiney Beach water system

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has downgraded a precautionary Boil Water Notice issued Tuesday, May 9 to a Water Quality Advisory for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The notice affects approximately 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system.

With a Water Quality Advisory now in place, it’s recommended that as a precaution all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute. As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice and testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.



The Regional District’s six water systems provide service to just over 1,100 connections for residents in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit subscribe.rdco.com/Subscribe

