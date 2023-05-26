Boil Water Notice downgraded to Water Quality Advisory in Sunnyside/Pritchard System

﻿The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is downgrading a Boil Water Notice to a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to determine if your property is in the affected service area.

The Boil Water Notice had been required since May 17, 2023, due to increased turbidity from freshet, at the Lake Okanagan Intake. Turbidity has since subsided but is still present enough that a Water Quality Advisory must remain in effect until further notice.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Water Quality Advisory. To receive news, alerts, and updates on Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.