Boil Water Notice for Ellison

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District (GEID) has issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE for some water users within the Ellison service area only, that are still serviced from the Mill Creek.

This Boil Water Notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek. GEID’s customers will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved, and when the BOIL WATER NOTICE is rescinded. For a list of properties affected please go to the Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District website.