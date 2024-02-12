Boil Water Notice for Killiney Beach water system: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for some customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

The following properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road are affected by this notice:

695 - 845 Udell

Homer (all addresses)

Sign boards advising of the Boil Water Notice are in place to notify affected customers following emergency repairs to a break on the main servicing these properties.

To safely consume water from the tap, these affected Killiney Beach customers must bring water to a rolling boil on a stovetop for at least 60 seconds. Once the boiled water is cooled it may be used for drinking, brushing teeth and washing and preparing food. Customers may wish to consider using an alternate, safe water source such as bottled or distilled water.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit subscribe.rdco.com/Subscribe.

The Regional District’s six water systems provide service to just over 1,100 connections for residents in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

