Boil water notice for MacArthur/Reedman water system (Eagle Bay)

Users of the MacArthur Heights/Reedman Heights Water System are advised that a BOIL WATER NOTICE has been placed on the system.

The water system is located on Eagle Bay Road in Electoral Area C (South Shuswap).

The notice has been issued due to higher than acceptable levels of bacteria in recent water samples.

Bacteria levels can be increased in surface water sources due to seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover.

As a result, the noitce will stay in place until further notice.

The CSRD and Interior Health warns all users of the water system to:

boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or

add two (2) drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or

Use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water).

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The CSRD will inform users once the notice has been removed.

For more information, contact the CSRD Utilities Department at 1.888.248.2773 or Interior Health at 250.851.7340.