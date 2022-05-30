Boil Water Notice for the Entire Lakeview-Rose Valley Areas of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is upgrading an existing Water Quality Advisory to a Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley Water Service Area, due to increased turbidity.

Turbidity effects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

View our water quality map to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

All customers must use use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and ice and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Access to the station will be free during the Boil Water Notice. Please bring clean bottles and hoses for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice. To receive news, alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.