Boil Water Notice issued for Cedar Heights Water System: CSRD says

Users of the Cedar Heights Water System are advised that a BOIL WATER NOTICE has been placed on the system effective May 12, 2023 at 08:45 Hours.

The notice has been issued in consultation with Interior Health due to elevated turbidity in the water.

High turbidity (cloudiness) levels may occur in surface water sources due to seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding or lake turnover. A high turbidity level may impair the effectiveness of the water disinfection treatment system. If disinfection is impaired, disease-causing micro-organisms may escape into the water distribution system, resulting in an increased risk of intestinal illness.

As a result, a BOIL WATER NOTICE has been issued for users of the Cedar Heights Water System until further notice.

The CSRD and Interior Health advise that until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to:

boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute; or

add two (2) drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or

Use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water).

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The CSRD will inform users once the BOIL WATER NOTICE has been removed.

Users of the Sorrento Water System are also advised that the BOIL WATER NOTICE for that water system remains in effect. Those users should also continue to take all boil-water precautions.

[Map of area under BOIL WATER notice (CSRD)]

For more information, contact the CSRD Utilities Department at 1-888-248-2773 or Interior Health at 250-851-7340.