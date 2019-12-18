Boil Water Notice Issued for Lakeview System

The City of West Kelowna, in cooperation with Interior Health, is issuing a Boil Water Notice for the Lakeview System, due to a mechanical failure at the 45-year-old chlorination facility at Rose Valley Reservoir.

If the account number on your utility bill starts with 455, you are in the Lakeview Water System. You can also view a Water Quality Advisory Map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the system.

All customers must use boiled water, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Access to the station will be free during the Boil Water Notice. Please bring clean bottles and hoses for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

The Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until further notice. The City of West Kelowna will advise customers as soon as possible when it is able to end the notice, through the media, via the City’s eNotification system and its Facebook and Twitter feeds and the municipal website at www.westkelownacity.ca/news. Residents are encouraged to sign up for City eNotifications at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to receive word on Boil Water Notices and other city news.